CT doctor arrested for sexual exploitation in Meriden has died, officials say

A doctor with Hartford HealthCare that was recently arrested on sexual exploitation charges in Meriden has died, according to a spokesperson.

John Magaldi, 61, was arrested on charges including criminal attempt at risk of injury by sexual contact with a victim under 16, criminal attempt at sexual assault, criminal attempt at commercial sexual abuse of a minor and interfering with police.

Magaldi was the chief of Rheumatology at Hartford HealthCare, according to their website.

The healthcare system issued the following statement about his death:

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"The news of the arrest and death of Dr. John Magaldi is deeply troubling. We are ensuring all patients will continue to be cared for, and we are providing support for our colleagues."

Magaldi was placed on administrative leave following his arrest. The circumstances surrounding his death weren't immediately known.