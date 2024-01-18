Doctors warn of winter weather risk with wind chills forecasted to drop

As temperatures continue to drop, we’re taking a look at the risks of being out in the cold for too long.

As freezing temperatures continue to keep snow in place across Connecticut, people and even some dogs are bundling up in Vernon.

“He’s not a fan. We’ve lived in Florida, so he’s used to more of the tropical weather so that’s why the layers and coats help,” Mike Donofrio, of Vernon, said.

In Mansfield, some UConn students from New Haven are adjusting to the conditions near campus.

“As you can see, I came prepared. I got my puffer on. I got my comfy boots on, but there’s room for improvement. I might get a facemask because the wind hitting my face gets crazy,” Omar Ibrahim, of New Haven, said.

As wind chills are expected to hit single digits or even below zero during the weekend, doctors say having a warm facemask isn’t a bad idea.

“The areas that we worry about for frostbite are the nose, the toes, the fingertips, because they're far away from kind of the central circulation,” Dr. Jeannie Kenkare, with Physician One Urgent Care, said.

She said the wind chills forecasted could cause frostbite to exposed skin if people stay out too long.

“Discoloration of the skin is kind of one of the early signs, pain in the area. So pain in the fingertips, the toes, those are early signs of frostbite,” Kenkare said.

People say they’re prepared for whatever winter throws at them.

“Heavy jackets, gloves, hats, hand warmers. I just went and stock up at CVS,” Mutaz Abubker, of New Haven, said.