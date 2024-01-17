More snow on the way to Connecticut on Friday

NBC Connecticut's StormTracker meteorologists are tracking a system that will bring some snow to Connecticut on Friday.

The snow is expected to begin on Friday afternoon and into the evening.

Amounts will range from 1 to 2 inches statewide.

The snow will be fluffy and could make roads slippery in spots during the evening commute before winding down Friday night.

After the system moves out, Connecticut will see our coldest temperatures of the season by Saturday morning. Wind chills Saturday morning are expected to be 0 to -10 Fahrenheit.

Gov. Ned Lamont activated the state's severe cold weather protocol Wednesday afternoon ahead of the brutal cold.

