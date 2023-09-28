Documents outline alleged wrongdoing ahead of primary day in Bridgeport

New documents are outlining the allegations against the Joe Ganim campaign following video obtained by NBC Connecticut that allegedly shows a city hall employee and Ganim supporter stuffing an absentee ballot box outside city hall.

NBC Connecticut has not independently verified the video.

Four complaints were filed with the State Elections Enforcement Commission (SEEC) by John Gomes supporters and canvassers that outline 17 incidents of alleged wrongdoing, ranging from ballot tampering and harvesting, to bribery for votes.

One complaining party explains a voter told them a city hall employee filled out the ballot for her and her neighbor before the employee told them, “'I will take them and drop them off for you both.' She took 2 ABs [absentee ballots] with her.”

“If those statements are true, if those allegations are true, they violate several campaign laws really when it comes to the handling of absentee ballots,” said William Bloss, the attorney for John Gomes.

Another complaint outlines alleged bribery by the same city hall employee. The voter involved explained to the Gomes canvasser that the employee, “promised her she can get her a section 8 housing voucher if she votes for Ganim instead of John Gomes.”

“It raises a question and it's certainly something I hope the election enforcement commission will look carefully at and I am certain thy will,” Bloss said.

Other allegations outlined in the documents include threatening voters, ballot tampering and confusing voters choosing to vote in person.

We reached out to Ganim's office for a response to the allegations in the documents, but we have not heard back. The SEEC is investigating these complaints.