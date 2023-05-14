Dog Dies After Fire Tears Through Bristol Home

A family dog died and another was injured after a fire tore through a home in Bristol Sunday.

This all unfolded during the afternoon hours on the 200 block of Willis Street.

According to Bristol Fire officials, crews arrived to find heavy flames coming from the front and back of a single family home.

The family of three that resides there weren't home when the fire sparked.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Fire officials said that the residence sustained heavy smoke damage and that the first floor was badly damaged by the flames. The home was subsequently deemed uninhabitable as a result, forcing the family of three to have to seek other means of permanent shelter.

Unfortunately, a dog died as a result of the fire. Officials noted that a second dog was also home at the time of the fire, but that dog's status wasn't immediately known.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.