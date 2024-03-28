Dog taken to veterinarian after being shot in Stafford

A dog is being treated at a local veterinarian after being shot in Stafford Thursday morning.

State police said they were called a home in Stafford just before 8:45 a.m. A constable and the town's animal control officer took the dog to the vet for treatment.

The extent of the dog's injuries is unknown. Specific information about the incident wasn't immediately available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.