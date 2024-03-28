stafford

Dog taken to veterinarian after being shot in Stafford

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A dog is being treated at a local veterinarian after being shot in Stafford Thursday morning.

State police said they were called a home in Stafford just before 8:45 a.m. A constable and the town's animal control officer took the dog to the vet for treatment.

The extent of the dog's injuries is unknown. Specific information about the incident wasn't immediately available.

