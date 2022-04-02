Dog Struck by Vehicle, Killed in Suffield

A dog that was struck by a vehicle in Suffield early Saturday morning has died and authorities are trying to find the dog's owners.

Animal control officials said the dog was struck in the 1100 block of East Street South, also known as Route 159, around 1 a.m.

The dog is described as a mixed breed female, brindle in color and roughly 50 pounds.

Anyone who lives in that area and may be missing their dog is urged to reach out to ACO Selig at the Suffield Police Department at (860) 668-3870 or by email at rselig@suffieldct.gov.