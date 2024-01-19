Donation center in Wolcott expands services to help people in need

There's an organization in Wolcott that helps people get back on their feet.

It's a donation center called Thy Eagle's Nest, which helps people coming out of homelessness get household items, such as clothes and furniture.

"Our heart is to raise up those that are struggling," Executive Director Christine Nelson said.

Nelson, along with her friends and family, created the organization in 2012. She said she serves hundreds of families every year in Wolcott and surrounding cities, such as Waterbury and Bristol.

But this year, she wants to expand her services.

"You know, a lot of times people are just given items and given items. We're just trying to find the core, the root of the problem," Nelson said.

Nelson is adding a second floor to the facility, which will be used for personal development programs, such as one-on-one coaching and group sessions.

"We want to build them up and kind of invest in the people we're serving, so that they have an understanding of really who they are and what they have to offer society," Nelson sad.

She received a grant from the Home Depot Foundation, and on Friday, had the help of nearly 40 volunteers from 12 Home Depot stores across the state.

"Every so often we do these community projects to give back. It's one of our core values at Home Depot," volunteer Frank Kryzwick said.

Nelson said the upstairs is expected to be complete by the end of the month. Meantime, the donation center is open every Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. Otherwise, Nelson said it's open on an as-needed basis.

If you know someone in need, you're asked to call at 203-910-9275 to set up an appointment.