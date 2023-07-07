Don't feed the ducks: Why animal control is warning against giving waterfowl bread

If you're out feeding the ducks at the park this summer, steer clear of breadcrumbs, Stratford Animal Control warns.

The agency said Friday that it is currently monitoring several geese with angel wing, a condition that causes waterfowls' feathers to grow rapidly and become deformed. Animals with angel wing may eventually lose the ability to fly and escape predators.

The condition can impact the swans, geese and ducks in local waters and is directly caused by consuming bread, according to Stratford Animal Control.

Instead of bread, animal control suggests feeding waterfowl lettuce, peas or corn.