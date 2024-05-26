Man shot in Bridgeport is in serious condition

A man who was shot in Bridgeport late Saturday night is in serious condition.

Police said a 22-year-old Bridgeport man arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his groin around 11 p.m.

According to the man, he was shot while walking near Read School on Ezra Street. No crime scene was found in that area.

The man is currently listed in serious condition.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Detective Kenneth McKenna at (203) 581-5245 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at (203) 576-TIPS.