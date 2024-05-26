Bridgeport

Man shot in Bridgeport is in serious condition

By Cailyn Blonstein

Bridgeport police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

A man who was shot in Bridgeport late Saturday night is in serious condition.

Police said a 22-year-old Bridgeport man arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his groin around 11 p.m.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

According to the man, he was shot while walking near Read School on Ezra Street. No crime scene was found in that area.

The man is currently listed in serious condition.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Detective Kenneth McKenna at (203) 581-5245 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at (203) 576-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us