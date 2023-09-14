DOT answers public questions on Route 9 and Route 17 project in Middletown

Construction on a problematic on-ramp is underway in Middletown on the Route 9 and Route 17 interchange. Neighbors got their questions about the project answered by the state at a public meeting Thursday evening.

“It’s hard to judge what’s coming and what’s in front of you at the same time,” Lisa Liesener, of Middletown, said.

It’s not easy trying to merge onto Route 9 northbound from Route 17 eastbound in Middletown. The on-ramp is only controlled with a stop sign.

“It’s difficult for any person who can’t look forward or backwards at the same time,” Liesener said.

In March, the DOT said construction on a $50-million-dollar project began aimed at eliminating that stop sign on that on-ramp. The governor’s office said the current traffic design resulted in 319 crashes and 27 injuries between 2019 and 2022.

The DOT held a public meeting with neighbors who had questions about eventual closures and detours in the area during construction. The agency said those could last from a few days to a couple of weeks depending on the work.

“Welcome to Connecticut. It’s construction season all the time. It’s just the way it is,” Liesener said.

The agency also addressed noise concerns, saying the contractor is required to keep noise levels to 90 decibels at the nearest occupied building.

“I’m happy with the information they’re giving us and the forthrightness of which they’re presenting the information,” Liesener said.

It's information they hope leads a new on-ramp with fewer crashes and better traffic.

“I think it’s going to be a huge improvement and I’m just hopeful that it will actually be the case,” Liesener said.

The funding for this project is being supported by federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Act. The DOT said any updates or future public meeting about this construction project is available online here.