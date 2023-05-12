DOT to Provide Free Shuttle for Pedestrians, Bicyclists on Gold Star Bridge

The Connecticut Department of Transportation announced that they're providing a free shuttle for pedestrians and bicyclists crossing the Gold Star Bridge after a deadly fire last month.

The sidewalk on the southbound side of the bridge has been closed for evaluation, testing and repair since the fiery crash that happened on April 21. The pedestrian walkway has been closed since it was damaged.

DOT officials said the new shuttle will be temporary and free of charge. Shuttle services will start May 15 and will run every day from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Gold Star Bridge Shuttle will run every half hour with stops at Williams Street and Bailey Circle (southbound), Bridge Street in Groton, 121 Riverview Ave., and 1 Bailey Cir.

Twenty passengers can be seated on the bus, with room to carry two bikes. The shuttle will run for the foreseeable future.

The complete shuttle schedule can be seen below: