Fiery Fuel Tanker Rollover Shuts Down I-95 South at Gold Star Bridge

A large fire has closed Interstate 95 South in Groton at the Gold Star Bridge. State police said injuries are reported and buildings below the bridge are also on fire.
The northbound side of the highway was closed but has reopened.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
A fuel tanker truck rolled over on the Gold Star Bridge, according to state police. Videos that people who were in the area have shared show massive flames and plumes of smoke.
The mayor of Groton said there were fires under the bridge and they are contained. Power lines are down and they have been de-energized.
He said there were brush fires, but no structures are on fire.
Local
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
CT Travel Smart says I-95 South is closed between exits 86 and 84.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.