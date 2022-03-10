DOT Truck Stolen, Involved in Crash in North Haven: State Police

Connecticut State Police said a person stole a Department of Transportation vehicle and crashed it in North Haven on Thursday.

Troopers received a call about the stolen vehicle at about 10:20 a.m. Officials said the truck was taken from a location on Route 40.

As officers were responding to the area, they were notified that the DOT vehicle, a GMC 3500HB, had been involved in a crash with a second vehicle in the area of Bailey Road and Elm Street. North Haven police responded to the scene.

The driver of the second car reported minor injuries, according to state police.

The person driving the DOT truck was taken into custody as a result of the police investigation.

