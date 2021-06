A downed tree has closed part of Route 15 south in Hamden on Monday morning.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said the tree is in the roadway and Route 15 south is closed between exits 60 and 59.

Troopers said one lane has reopened in the area.

There is no word on when the area will fully reopen.