Route 7 in Kent Reopens After Tree, Wires Come Down and Cause Brush Fire

Route 7 in Kent has reopened after a tree and wires came down and caused a brush fire on Wednesday.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said Route 7 was closed by Valley View Road. It has since reopened.

According to CT Roads, a tree and wires came down and caused a brush fire.

The extent and damage of the brush fire is unclear at this time.

There is currently a Red Flag Warning in effect statewide due to more dry conditions and gusty winds. A Red Flag Warning is an alert issued when conditions can prompt any brush fires that start to spread rapidly and become difficult to extinguish.