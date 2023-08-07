UNITED ILLUMINATING

Downed wires cause power outages in Hamden

A downed wire is causing power outages in Hamden.

United Illuminating said there are two sections of downed wire at Benham Street and Paradise Avenue and there were around 1,100 power outages at the peak.  

Crews are looking into what brought the wires down and they expect to have power restored by 1 p.m.

United Illuminating is urging customers to stay away from downed wires and to assume any downed wires are active.

You can report new outages at (800) 722-5584 or on the United Illuminating Outage Central website: www.uinet.com/es/outages.

