Downtown Mystic rebounds quickly after weekend flooding

“Crazy that it was just a storm, and not a hurricane or anything like that but we still got that amount of flooding,” Will Dittman, of Pawcatuck, said.

Overhead footage from Saturday reveals a hardly recognizable downtown Mystic in the wake of another round of coastal flooding.

“Water came up pretty high. This is the first time I’ve seen it come to the lowest dock other than Hurricane Sandy,” Mystic Drawbridge Ice Cream co-owner Sheryl Robdau said.

Lucky for Sheryl, the flooding didn’t breach the inside of her ice cream shop, but that doesn’t mean she’s not thinking about the future.

“I was a little worried because we are on pilings and there is a residual effect to that with the rising sea levels, and we don’t know what that’s going to bring going forward,” she said.

This past Saturday, though, the Captain Daniel Packer Inne couldn’t escape at least a little water from breaching the bar.

“Definitely the frequency between the last few weeks, that was more, but it hasn’t happened in a few years so yes, this one was unusual,” said Allie Kiley Nasin, whose family has owned the restaurant for 40 years.

With multiple storms already this season, Allie and her team said they know the drill.

“A couple weeks ago, we did get a first run so we were prepared for this flood on Saturday,” she said.

As a result, they had the place up and running within two hours of their usual opening.

“During Sandy and Irene, we had about three feet of water in the bar and the beer coolers were floating,” she said. “That was very scary and a little traumatic, but this pales in comparison to that.”