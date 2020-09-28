Driver Arrested After Striking 2 Pedestrians, Leaving Scene in Hartford: PD

Police have arrested the driver of a vehicle accused of striking two pedestrians and leaving the scene in Hartford on Sunday.
According to police, two pedestrians were struck and a car was sideswiped at the intersection of Blue Hills Avenue and Hebron Street shortly after 9:30 p.m.
Officers said the driver of the vehicle evaded and was later found on Main Street.
The driver was arrested and tests were being conducted to determine if he or she was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, police said.
The two pedestrians who were struck both have non-life threatening injuries, authorities added.