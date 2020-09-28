Driver Arrested After Striking 2 Pedestrians, Leaving Scene in Hartford: PD

Police have arrested the driver of a vehicle accused of striking two pedestrians and leaving the scene in Hartford on Sunday.

According to police, two pedestrians were struck and a car was sideswiped at the intersection of Blue Hills Avenue and Hebron Street shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Officers said the driver of the vehicle evaded and was later found on Main Street.

Vehicle and operator located at 3480 Main St. Operator arrested, OUI tests underway. -LT. PC pic.twitter.com/Kf2gEQ33EA — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) September 28, 2020

The driver was arrested and tests were being conducted to determine if he or she was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, police said.

The two pedestrians who were struck both have non-life threatening injuries, authorities added.