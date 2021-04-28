Driver Charged in December Fatal Pedestrian Accident in Waterbury

Police arrested a 28-year-old man Wednesday in connection with a fatal accident involving a pedestrian in Waterbury last December.

Kashawn Taylor hit 32-year-old Jayvon Muse as Muse was walking along West Main Street around 3 a.m. on December 27, 2020, according to police. Muse was taken to the hospital, but died two weeks later.

Police said Taylor was under the influence of alcohol and drugs while behind the wheel.

Taylor has been charged with second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle, reckless driving, operation under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, failure to drive right, and possession of narcotics.

He was held on $150,000 bond.