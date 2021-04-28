Waterbury

Driver Charged in December Fatal Pedestrian Accident in Waterbury

Waterbury police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

Police arrested a 28-year-old man Wednesday in connection with a fatal accident involving a pedestrian in Waterbury last December.

Kashawn Taylor hit 32-year-old Jayvon Muse as Muse was walking along West Main Street around 3 a.m. on December 27, 2020, according to police. Muse was taken to the hospital, but died two weeks later.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said Taylor was under the influence of alcohol and drugs while behind the wheel.

Local

Tolland 39 mins ago

South Windsor Man Seriously Injured in Tolland Motorcycle Crash

Bridgeport 2 hours ago

Traffic Moving Again on I-95 South in Bridgeport

Taylor has been charged with second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle, reckless driving, operation under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, failure to drive right, and possession of narcotics.

He was held on $150,000 bond.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us