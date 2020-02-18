prospect

Driver Found With Drugs, $19,000 During Traffic Stop in Prospect: Police

Prospect police have arrested a driver after they said he was found with drugs and thousands of dollars in cash during a traffic stop on Monday.

An officer said they stopped a vehicle for a violation on Route 69 near Scott Road.

During the stop, police said they determined the driver had marijuana, heroin and approximately $19,000 in cash in his possession.

The driver also had several items to package illegal narcotics, authorities added.

Officers said they arrested the driver for the violations, but did not release his identity.

