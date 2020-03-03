Driver Nearly Hit Troopers Speeding Away From Traffic Stop: Police

State police are looking for a man they say nearly hit troopers and officers during a traffic stop in Stafford Springs on Tuesday morning.

Troopers pulled a car over on Route 32 southbound in Stafford Springs and identified the driver as 25-year-old Troy Burgess, of Stafford.

Police said Burgess was driving with a suspended license and has a warrant out for his arrest for identity theft in Ohio.

As the troopers approached the car, they said Burgess put the vehicle in reverse and then took off, nearly hitting the troopers and Stafford Springs officers who were at the scene.

There were a woman and two small children in the car with Burgess at the time of the incident.

He was driving a red 2009 Lincoln with Ohio license plate HYL2576. The car has damage to the front left bumper.