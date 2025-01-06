Southington

Driver rescued from vehicle dangling over bridge in Southington

Firefighters rescued a driver from a vehicle that was dangling over a bridge in Southington on Sunday night.
Southington Fire Department

Firefighters and police officers responded to the area of West Street and West Main Street at 10:41 p.m. and found a vehicle dangling over a bridge above the Quinnipiac River, according to the fire department.

Police said the driver of a Subaru Crosstrek heading south on West Street lost control on a curve while approaching West Main Street, went off the road, clipped a telephone pole, then hit a parked van and rolled over.

The Crosstrek hit a fence, started going over a retaining wall and became wedged while hanging over the river.

Firefighters were able to secure the vehicle and extricate the driver who they said was conscious and alert.

The driver was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital to be evaluated for injuries that appear to be minor, according to police.

Southington
