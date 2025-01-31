Driver suffers life-threatening injuries after car rollover in Rocky Hill

A driver is suffering life-threatening injuries after a car rolled over Thursday morning in Rocky Hill, according to firefighters.

Rocky Hill Fire Department responded to a car rollover on Interstate 91 at the entrance of exit 23.

Firefighters said the car was found on top of a guardrail with a lamp post knocked down.

The exit 23 entrance ramp was closed, but has since reopened. Authorities said the driver is suffering life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.