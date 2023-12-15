Driver was going 125 miles per hour on I-95 in Greenwich: police

State police stopped a driver who they said was going 125 miles per hour on Interstate 95 in Greenwich early Friday morning.

A trooper who was monitoring traffic on I-95 North, near exit 4 in Greenwich, saw an erratic driver in a BWM at 12:17 a.m. and stopped her after determining she was going 125 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone, police said.

The driver, a 31-year-old Stamford woman, was taken into custody, charged with reckless driving and released on a $500 bond.

She is due in court in January.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.