Driver was going 125 miles per hour on I-95 in Greenwich: police

State police stopped a driver who they said was going 125 miles per hour on Interstate 95 in Greenwich early Friday morning.
A trooper who was monitoring traffic on I-95 North, near exit 4 in Greenwich, saw an erratic driver in a BWM at 12:17 a.m. and stopped her after determining she was going 125 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone, police said.
The driver, a 31-year-old Stamford woman, was taken into custody, charged with reckless driving and released on a $500 bond.
She is due in court in January.
