Drivers urged to stay safe on the roads ahead of Christmas, Hanukkah

Both Christmas and Hanukkah are expected to bring drivers to the roads as they head to and from their holiday festivities, but state police are warning drivers to stay safe and alert.

Last year, state police made 29 DUI arrests during Christmas weekend and Christmas Day. This year, they're warning driver to not drink and drive and to follow all traffic laws.

Troopers are warning drivers to obey the speed limit, put down cell phones and most importantly, not drive under the influence.

Last year, there were 259 crashes between December 22 and December 25. This year, with both Christmas and Hanukkah falling on the same say, they say they expect more drivers on the roads.

Police say they just want drivers to get home safely. Some other tips include keeping a safe distance between you and the car in front of you.