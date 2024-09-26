Durham

Durham Fair issues warning about concert ticket scam

The Durham Fair opens today and fair organizers have issued a warning about a ticket scam.

They said they have received reports of fraudulent companies attempting to sell tickets to Durham Fair concerts separately from your Durham Fair admission.  

Tickets to the fair are sold through the official Durham Fair website, app or in-person, and concerts are included with fair admission.

“We’re actively working to report these scammers and prevent further incidents. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation,” a post on the Durham Fair Facebook page says.

The Durham Fair opens at 4 p.m. Thursday. The fireworks have been moved to Friday night because of the forecast for rain.  

The fair runs from Sept. 26-29.

ACM-award winner Chris Janson is performing at 7:30 p.m. on Friday on the main stage and 38 Special is performing on the main stage at 7:30 p.m.

Learn more about the fair here.

