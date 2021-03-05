Early Morning Earthquake Hits West Hartford

Did you feel it? A small earthquake hit West Hartford overnight and several surrounding towns felt it too.

Minor earthquake reported about 3/4 of a mile from @NBCConnecticut! This woke a lot of residents near Wood Pond up wonder what had happened! #earthquake #icequake pic.twitter.com/lcKcjeVcYA — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) March 5, 2021

According to the U.S Geological Survey, the 1.9 magnitude earthquake hit right near Woodruff and Tunxis Road in West Hartford just before 1:15 a.m.

Police said they received dozens of calls from people who either felt the earthquake or heard a loud noise.

Farmington and Newington police also received reports about the earthquake.

There has been no reports of any damages or injuries at this time.