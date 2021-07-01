Early Morning Fire Damages Home in Ansonia

A fire caused extensive damage to a home on Benz Street in Ansonia Thursday morning.

Firefighters were met by heavy fire on one side of the home when they arrived after 3 a.m., according to fire officials.

Police officers and firefighters helped two people get out of the house. The also rescued several pets, fire officials said.

No one was injured.

Firefighters from surrounding towns responded to the scene to rotate crews in and out due to the hot, humid weather.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.