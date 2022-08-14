East Hartford Barbershop to Give Students Free Back-to-School Haircuts

An East Harford barbershop is offering a seat in their chairs before students find a seat at their desks.

With school right around the corner, Exclusive Cuts Barbershop is helping youth in East Hartford transition back to school with a fresh, new look.

It's part of a program to get students feeling confident in the classroom.

"It makes you feel comfortable. It makes you feel as I say 'fresh.' So, if I can help in that way, I'm more than happy to," said Francheska Betancourt, Family Support Specialist at Synergy High School.

Betancourt brought the idea to her husband, a barber at Exclusive Cuts, and the shop unanimously agreed to help. Local businesses also banded together to donate food for the staff, water and treats for the students.

"Working at Synergy High School, it helps me help people in need. I have a range of students from students who have and students who don't have," said Betancourt.

On Monday, it will be first come, first served. Students will register at the door and receive a free backpack. Francheska also has what she calls, "a mini bodega" in her office to support her students throughout the year.

"So, I provide soap, shampoo, deodorant, anything I can for the students. If people have needs for food, I also reach out to food banks," said Betancourt.

The support doesn't stop there. If students can't make it on Monday, East Hartford students can get a free haircut Monday, August 22, just in time for the first day of school on Wednesday, August 24.

"I know some people who don't have money for a haircut, and we want to help everybody," said barber and Betancourt's Husband Angel Morales.