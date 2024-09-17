East Hartford brewery to close at end of the month

A brewery in East Hartford has announced it will be closing its doors at the end of the month.

Paddle Creek Beer Company says it will be serving its last beer on Saturday, September 28.

The brewery announced the closure in a post on Facebook saying, "Thank you to all our customers, friends, loved ones, vendors and all that were involved in the journey of Paddle Creek."

"Our mission was to create an atmosphere that was welcoming, produce beers that were enjoyable from the first sip to the last and to build friendships with the people we met along this journey. From that perspective, we are proud of what we accomplished and hope that you felt welcome when you visited," the post continued.

Paddle Creek said the reasons for closing are complex. "...Largely we felt it was becoming too difficult to manage the stress level of running a business on top of our personal jobs and family responsibilities. We didn’t want this to affect our ability to supply the best possible product and experience to our customers so the difficult decision had to be made," they said on social media.

Paddle Creek will remain open during their normal hours up until September 28. On September 28, the patio and tap room will be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The brewery has been open for four years.