East Hartford parents arrested after baby found unattended in park: police

A mother and father have been arrested after their baby was found unattended in a park in East Hartford, police said.

East Hartford police responded to Alumni Park and found a 6-week-old without supervision in a stroller. It's unknown how long the baby was there.

Police said a dispute between the mother and father happened Wednesday morning. The father got upset at the baby's mother for dropping their child off in the driveway while he was still inside, according to police.

The mother then went to work and the father got angry, threatening to leave the child somewhere, police said. A few hours later, the mother goes to the father's house and a friend told her he took the baby to the park.

Authorities said the mom found her baby unattended in a stroller at the park. The baby was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but was not injured.

Both parents have since been arrested on risk of injury and reckless endangerment charges. The parents' identities weren't immediately available.

The incident is under investigation.