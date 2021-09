A school in East Hartford is closed today due to emergency water main leak repairs, according to the city's website.

Officials said Woodland School will be closed today. It is expected to reopen tomorrow.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

All other schools in East Hartford have a regularly scheduled day of school today.

Authorities did not release details about the water main break or say the extent of any possible damage.