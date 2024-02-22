East Haven man seriously injured in snowmobile crash in New Hampshire

An East Haven man was badly injured in a snowmobile crash in New Hampshire on Wednesday night.

The 45-year-old East Haven man and several others were involved in a crash on First Connecticut Lake in Pittsburg, New Hampshire around 6:15 p.m., according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.

Emergency crews determined that the man had his young daughter on the back of the snowmobile but she was not hurt.

The man’s injuries were severe enough that a call was placed for the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advanced Response Team helicopter to bring him to a major trauma center, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Rescue crews determined that the man was riding in a large group of riders on First Connecticut Lake and hit a pressure ridge on the ice, throwing him and his daughter from the snowmobile.

Several other vehicles hit the pressure ridge and were thrown as well, but they were either uninjured or refused medical treatment.

New Hampshire Fish and Game said a large pressure ridge formed in the last several days, but said it is easily negotiated by going at a slow and controlled speed.

The crash is still under investigation, but New Hampshire Fish and Game said the cause appears to be excessive speed and inattention to potential hazards.