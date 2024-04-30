East Haven man sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting children

An East Haven man will serve 15 years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting minors under the age of 10, according to the State's Attorney's Office.

Officials said Lawrence Maenza, 45, of East Haven, was sentenced to prison on two counts of first-degree sex assault and risk of injury to a minor.

Maenza was convicted on Feb. 1. After serving his time, Maenza will have to register as a sex offender for life and he'll have to complete sex offender probation for an additional 15 years, according to authorities.

Evidence presented at trial showed that Maenza sexually assaulted two children under the age of 10 in the state. The cases were joined for a consolidated trial.

“We thank the young victims in this case for having the courage to come forward and tell their story,” State's Attorney John Doyle said.

Several police agencies, as well as the Department of Children and Families (DCF) assisted with the investigation.