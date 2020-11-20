East Haven Police Seek Suspect in Package Thefts; Will Increase Patrols Ahead of Holidays

With the holidays fast approaching, East Haven police are reminding online shoppers to look out for package thieves as they plan to increase patrols in residential neighborhoods.

East Haven police said between the holidays and the COVID-19 pandemic, they've seen an increase in package thefts. They are currently searching for a suspect accused of stealing several packages from homes in the area of Edward Street on Thursday.

The suspect is described as a female in her late 30s or early 40s, with shoulder length brown hair. She was wearing a white pea coat, maroon pands, white sneakers and a tan pocketbook at the time of the crimes.

East Haven Police Department

Investigators said home surveillance shows the suspect getting out of a black or dark gray Nissan Maxima and approaching the homes.

Police encourage residents to take steps to protect their purchases, such as having deliveries left in a less noticeable spot like the back of the house or behind a fence, having items shipped to a local store for pickup, a workplace, or the home of a friend or neighbor who will be home when it arrives.

Police also advise shoppers to keep an eye on their tracking information so you can bring your packages in as quickly as possible. Home surveillance cameras, such as Ring or Blink, can help track suspects if your package is stolen.

East Haven police will have increased patrols in residential neighborhoods to deter would-be thieves. Residents should report suspicious activity to police at 203-468-3820.