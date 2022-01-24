East Haven

East Haven Town Hall Reopens to Public on Monday

east-haven-town-hall
NBC Connecticut

The East Haven Town Hall is reopening to the public on Monday.

Town officials ask residents to only visit Town Hall when absolutely necessary.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

If possible, they ask residents to conduct routine business with the town through email, online through the town's website, through the mail or by telephone.

Anyone who enters Town Hall must wear a mask or face covering at all times. Residents are also asked to maintain social distancing guidelines and adhere to signage in the building.

Local

first alert weather 18 mins ago

Cool and Cloudy Start to the Work Week

Norwich 2 hours ago

1 Dead, 1 Injured After Fight Leads to Shooting at Norwich Home

Anyone who is not feeling well or who is experiencing the symptoms of COVID-19 should not enter the building.

Town officials and the East Shore Health District are continuing to monitor and evaluate COVID-19 in the community and surrounding areas.

This article tagged under:

East Haveneast haven town hall
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us