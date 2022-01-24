East Haven Town Hall Reopens to Public on Monday

The East Haven Town Hall is reopening to the public on Monday.

Town officials ask residents to only visit Town Hall when absolutely necessary.

If possible, they ask residents to conduct routine business with the town through email, online through the town's website, through the mail or by telephone.

Anyone who enters Town Hall must wear a mask or face covering at all times. Residents are also asked to maintain social distancing guidelines and adhere to signage in the building.

Anyone who is not feeling well or who is experiencing the symptoms of COVID-19 should not enter the building.

Town officials and the East Shore Health District are continuing to monitor and evaluate COVID-19 in the community and surrounding areas.