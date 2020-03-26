East Lyme Asks Summer Residents to Self-Quarantine to Prevent Spread of Coronavirus

East Lyme is asking people who are coming from other areas to visit their summer homes in town to self-quarantine for two weeks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The first selectman posted a video on the town’s website on Wednesday.

“Message to summer residents that are back early. We’ve heard lots of reports about lots of folks coming back to their town, to their summer town, which is our town, and we welcome them back. They’re valued members of our community and we enjoy their company, but we would like to impose a 14-day self-quarantine to everybody that is coming from another area, whether you are a snowbird coming back home, or whether you’re from New York and you’re lucky enough to have a summer place here in East Lyme or Niantic. We want you to be safe. We care about you and we care about the residents that you might interact with. So please self-quarantine for 14 days,” First Selectman Mark Nickerson said.

Nickerson said he has reached out to beach communities to ask for people to comply.

Old Lyme has also posted a message to summer residents on its website, saying that anyone who traveled to Old Lyme from an infected area or metropolitan area with an outbreak of COVID-19 might be at higher risk. The message asks people to stay home for 14 days and monitor their health.