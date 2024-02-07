East Lyme students reunite with service dog ‘Sunny'

It was full-circle moment for an elementary school in East Lyme.

Students and staff at Lillie B. Haynes Elementary reunited with a service dog that they helped adopt and named 'Sunny' more than two years ago.

On Wednesday, he surprised students at their all-school assembly. The last time he was there was in December 2021 when he was just 10 weeks old.

That year, the school raised $3,000 through a walk-a-thon to support the Forever in my Heart Foundation and, as a result, were rewarded with giving this precious yellow lab a name.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Students we spoke to say they remember that experience. Some of them were in second grade at the time.

"It means a lot to me because he's the first other dog that I've had," said fourth grader Vivienne Graceson.

"I saw Sunny, and I thought that he was so cute, and it was really exciting," said fourth grader Crystal Wang.

The Forever in my Heart Foundation provides service dogs for disabled veterans and people with disabilities. The program also works with correctional facilities, giving inmates the opportunity to train these dogs.

That's where Sunny was for a period of time.

"This has been an absolute blessing. It's been super successful. we're helping people that need it," said Angelina Jamele, an inmate at York Correctional Facility in East Lyme.

Today, Sunny is a comfort dog with the New Haven Police Department and helps children in crisis.

"You know, petting Sunny, sitting there with Sunny to kind of ease your mind before you have to talk about something traumatic that happened to you, I think it's a great way to help bridge that gap," said Police Detective Chris Boyle.

Principal Brian Kalkreth says he proud to see his school support a program that helps so many people - those who have served the country and those who are serving the community.

"It's just a really nice connection for our students," said Kalkreth.