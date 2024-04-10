East Windsor first responders help family remodel home for son with cerebral palsy

A community is making it easier for a family to live in their home.

"To have an entire town come to the rescue is just unimaginable," Kate Anderson, of East Windsor, said.

Anderson has a 10-year-old son, Gavin, with Spastic Quadriplegic Cerebral Palsy.

"Which basically is a really fancy way of saying that his brain and his body don't talk very well. So, when his brain is telling him to reach for something, his body does the opposite," Anderson said.

She said Gavin is non-verbal and non-mobile, making it difficult for him to get around the house.

"Right now, we carry him up and down the stairs," Anderson said. "When you lift a toddler, you know, they're able to put their arms up, they hold onto you, they wrap their legs around you. He can't do any of that. So, it really feels a lot of heavier."

She and her husband say it's time that their home meets Gavin's needs, especially he is starting to get older. This includes having an ADA compliant kitchen, bathroom, his own bedroom and easier access in and out of the house.

"When we started this whole process, we had the architect pull everything together. The quotes that we were getting were astronomical, and it was almost going to be cheaper to buy a new house," Anderson said.

But the Anderson family has the community's support. Anderson said her neighbor, who is a contractor, is helping renovate their home. He also set up a GoFundMe for the family, which helped raise more than $20,000.

The family is also getting support from first responders. East Windsor fire, police and ambulance are stepping in by hosting a pasta dinner fundraiser later this month at the Warehouse Point Fire Station.

So far, the effort has raised a total of $5,000 to the family.

"It's always fantastic when we can help someone from the community and their family that might be struggling," East Windsor Police Chief Matthew Carl said.

These agencies also got dozens of businesses in the community to sponsor the event so all the proceeds can go to Gavin's family and their home can feel like home.

"It feels great to help Gavin and his family. It's all about what we do," Chief Charles Roode of East Windsor Ambulance said.

The pasta dinner fundraiser is on Sunday, April 28 from 12 to 2 p.m., 2:30 to 4:30, and 5 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $20.