Easton Police Say You Shouldn't Send Mail From Your Mailbox Amid Recent Thefts

After several pieces of outgoing mail were found in a storm drain in Easton, police are warning residents not to send mail from your mailbox to prevent it from getting stolen.

On Tuesday, police received a report from a resident stating she saw a car pull up to her mailbox and take mail that was waiting to be picked up. Police received a similar call minutes later from another resident, who said they saw a man throw mail into a storm drain.

Responding officers weren't able to find the alleged mail thief, but the mail was ultimately recovered from the storm drain with the help of the Easton Public Works Department.

Several Christmas cards, bills and a jury duty notice were found. Police said only the envelopes and empty cards were recovered, and they're in the process of notifying victims.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Because of these recent thefts, the police department is urging residents to not leave outgoing mail in your mailbox with the flag up. Officers said doing this will alert others that there's mail in the box.

Mail thieves are often times looking for cash or checks. Through "check washing," anyone can change the value and payee on a check, police warn.