List ranks these the 25 best places to live in Connecticut

The website Niche has ranked the best places to live in Connecticut, based on crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities, and local amenities.

These are the top 25 cities and towns on Niche's 2024 Best Places to Live in Connecticut list. Some of the communities on the list include villages in towns, so some towns are listed multiple times.

1: West Hartford

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Public Schools: A+

2: Weatogue

Weatogue is part of Simsbury

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Public Schools: grade A+

3: Glastonbury Center

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Public Schools: A+

4: Old Greenwich

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Public Schools: A+

5: Avon

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Public Schools: A+

6: Simsbury

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Public Schools: A+

7: Cos Cob

Cos Cob is in Greenwich

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Public Schools: A+

8: Westport

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Public Schools: A+

9: Riverside

Riverside is in Greenwich as well.

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Public Schools: A+

10: Glastonbury

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Public Schools: A+

11: Farmington

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Public Schools: A+

12: Newfield

Newfield is in Stamford

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Public Schools: B

13: Wilton

Overall Niche Grade: A

Public Schools: A+

14: Greenwich

Overall Niche Grade: A

Public Schools: B

15: Noank

Noank is a village of Groton

Overall Niche Grade: A

Public Schools: A-

16: Glenville

Glenville is in Greenwich

Overall Niche Grade: A

Public Schools: A+

17: Ridgefield

Overall Niche Grade: A

Public Schools: A+

18: South Windsor

Overall Niche Grade: A

Public Schools: A

19: Fairfield

Overall Niche Grade: A

Public Schools: A+

20: Mystic

Overall Niche Grade: A

Public Schools: A

21: West Simsbury

Overall Niche Grade: A

Public Schools: A+

22: Madison

Overall Niche Grade: A

Public Schools: A+

23: Cheshire

Overall Niche Grade: A

Public Schools: A+

24: Orange

Overall Niche Grade: grade A

Public Schools: A

25: Downtown New Haven

Overall Niche Grade: grade A

Public Schools C-

See the full list and read the reviews here.