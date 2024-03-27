List ranks these the 25 best places to live in Connecticut

The website Niche has ranked the best places to live in Connecticut, based on crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities, and local amenities.
These are the top 25 cities and towns on Niche's 2024 Best Places to Live in Connecticut list. Some of the communities on the list include villages in towns, so some towns are listed multiple times.
1: West Hartford
Overall Niche Grade: A+
Public Schools: A+
2: Weatogue
Weatogue is part of Simsbury
Overall Niche Grade: A+
Public Schools: grade A+
3: Glastonbury Center
Overall Niche Grade: A+
Public Schools: A+
4: Old Greenwich
Overall Niche Grade: A+
Public Schools: A+
5: Avon
Overall Niche Grade: A+
Public Schools: A+
6: Simsbury
Overall Niche Grade: A+
Public Schools: A+
7: Cos Cob
Cos Cob is in Greenwich
Overall Niche Grade: A+
Public Schools: A+
8: Westport
Overall Niche Grade: A+
Public Schools: A+
9: Riverside
Riverside is in Greenwich as well.
Overall Niche Grade: A+
Public Schools: A+
10: Glastonbury
Overall Niche Grade: A+
Public Schools: A+
11: Farmington
Overall Niche Grade: A+
Public Schools: A+
12: Newfield
Newfield is in Stamford
Overall Niche Grade: A+
Public Schools: B
13: Wilton
Overall Niche Grade: A
Public Schools: A+
14: Greenwich
Overall Niche Grade: A
Public Schools: B
15: Noank
Noank is a village of Groton
Overall Niche Grade: A
Public Schools: A-
16: Glenville
Glenville is in Greenwich
Overall Niche Grade: A
Public Schools: A+
17: Ridgefield
Overall Niche Grade: A
Public Schools: A+
18: South Windsor
Overall Niche Grade: A
Public Schools: A
19: Fairfield
Overall Niche Grade: A
Public Schools: A+
20: Mystic
Overall Niche Grade: A
Public Schools: A
21: West Simsbury
Overall Niche Grade: A
Public Schools: A+
22: Madison
Overall Niche Grade: A
Public Schools: A+
23: Cheshire
Overall Niche Grade: A
Public Schools: A+
24: Orange
Overall Niche Grade: grade A
Public Schools: A
25: Downtown New Haven
Overall Niche Grade: grade A
Public Schools C-