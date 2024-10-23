Simsbury

Elderly couple taken to hospital after rescue at Talcott Mountain State Park

By Angela Fortuna

Two people have been taken to the hospital after an apparent rescue at Talcott Mountain State Park on Wednesday.

An elderly couple was injured while on a trail at the state park in Simsbury, according to the CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Both people were taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The police department responded to the scene to help with the rescue.

No additional information was immediately available.

