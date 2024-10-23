Elderly couple taken to hospital after rescue at Talcott Mountain State Park

Two people have been taken to the hospital after an apparent rescue at Talcott Mountain State Park on Wednesday.

An elderly couple was injured while on a trail at the state park in Simsbury, according to the CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Both people were taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The police department responded to the scene to help with the rescue.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

No additional information was immediately available.