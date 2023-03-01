General Dynamics Electric Boat, a Groton-based defense contractor, is experiencing historic levels of hiring as they map out their business needs for the next two decades.

According to the company's president, Kevin Graney, EB is growing at a rate they have not seen in more than 40 years. They have a high volume of contracted work from the federal government.

"These submarines are needed by the Navy, so it is a challenging time, but an exciting time as well," said Courtney Murphy, director of talent acquisition and workforce development at Electric Boat (EB).

In 2022, the company hired a historic number of employees, with 3,896 new hires. Over the next decade, with attrition, they will need to hire about 20,000 people, according to Murphy.

By the end of 2023 alone, EB's goal is to hire 5,750 people.

"It is definitely a big goal and it is going to take all of our efforts," Murphy said.

With hiring named as one of the company's biggest priorities and biggest challenges, EB has been searching for "out of the box" solutions to reach new talent. Murphy's team recently started hosting application days at local high schools.

EB recently hosted an application day at Windham Technical High School where they interviewed and hired 19 students on the spot.

Delaney McClintock, a senior from Windham, was one of the students who was offered a job for when she graduates high school.

"I certainly wasn't expecting this when I came into high school." McClintock said. "They sort of scoop you right up. Like, yes, I want to work there."

Jovel Galdamez, a senior from Willimantic, was also offered a job.

"Knowing that I have a job lined up right after high school is very exciting," Galdamez said. “The need of people in those jobs is overgrowing and being able to somewhat help that is pretty cool.”

In addition to the various application days, EB has partnered with local high schools for internship programs and customized curriculum. The company is also expanding their reach to more elementary and middle schools, hoping to introduce trade skills to students at a younger age.

EB praised the efforts of other workforce training programs in Connecticut, including the Manufacturing Pipeline Initiative. T

he MPI has trained and placed more than 1,000 workers at EB and hundreds more at EB's local suppliers.

“It’s a career- not just a job," Murphy said.