Bridgeport

Emergency Crews Responding to Possible Overdoses in Bridgeport Find Children in Home

Bridgeport police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

Several people were taken to the hospital after possible drug overdoses in an apartment Bridgeport Monday night and police responded because two children were in the residence.

Emergency crews responded to Greene Homes Apartments on Harral Avenue at 9:28 p.m. Monday after receiving a 911 call from a resident who said a neighbor was unresponsive, police said.

Bridgeport firefighters and paramedics responded and found three people who appeared to be suffering from a possible overdose.

More ambulances were called in because one person appeared to be in cardiac arrest and two others appeared to be in respiratory arrest, according to local officials.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Bridgeport police were also contacted because two children were in the apartment.

Police said all parties were transported to the hospital and the Bridgeport Police Detective Bureau is investigating.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us