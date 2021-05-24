Emergency Drive-Thru Food Distributions To Continue Until End of August

Connecticut Food Bank/Foodshare will host emergency drive-thru food distributions in nine towns this summer. They are expecting to serve more than 1,000 cars at every site.

According to the president and CEO of CFB/Foodshare, summer is notoriously a difficult time for people who face hunger. Children are out of school, which can make it more difficult for them to access food.

“Stopping these right before our busiest time of the year in which there was the most need did not seem prudent or humane," Jason Jakubowski, president and CEO of CFB/Foodshare.

CFB/Foodshare is working with the state to keep the food distributions going. 70% of the expenses for the summer will be funded with money from the American Rescue Plan.

"This is here to help, but it is not here forever. We really implore families to look at what local options are available," said Jakubowski. "And figure out where they are going to go when these drive-thrus are over.”

Connecticut Food Bank/Foodshare Summer Drive-Thru Schedule