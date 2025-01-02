Windsor Locks

Employee arrested after threatening coworkers in Windsor Locks: police

NBC Connecticut

A man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened his coworkers with deadly force in Windsor Locks last month.

The Windsor Locks Police Department said they were called to UPS on Old County Road at about 8 a.m. on Dec. 14.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Police said the worker, who is in his 30s, has previous felony and misdemeanor actions. He was taken into custody in Massachusetts on New Year's Eve.

The police department is working with Mass. State Police because the worker is from Springfield.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The worker faces charges including first-degree threatening and breach of peace. The investigation remains ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Windsor Locks
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us