Employee arrested after threatening coworkers in Windsor Locks: police

A man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened his coworkers with deadly force in Windsor Locks last month.

The Windsor Locks Police Department said they were called to UPS on Old County Road at about 8 a.m. on Dec. 14.

Police said the worker, who is in his 30s, has previous felony and misdemeanor actions. He was taken into custody in Massachusetts on New Year's Eve.

The police department is working with Mass. State Police because the worker is from Springfield.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The worker faces charges including first-degree threatening and breach of peace. The investigation remains ongoing.