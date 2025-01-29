Windsor

Employee burned in fire at industrial building in Windsor

An employee was burned in a fire at an industrial building in Windsor on Tuesday night.

Firefighters said the fire was at Maria, formerly known as Scapa Tapes and involved a piece of machinery inside of the building used for the production of adhesive.

The fire reportedly involved two hazardous materials.

According to fire officials, the building's two fire extinguishment systems extinguished the fire.

Authorities said one worker suffered minor burns, but refused medical treatment.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and other hazardous material technicians were brought in to investigate.

