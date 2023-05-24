EnCon Police Stress Boating Safety Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

It is National Safe Boating Week and the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is reminding all boaters of safety precautions they should be taking on the water.

NBC Connecticut rode along with the state's Environmental Conservation (EnCon) Police on the Connecticut River to get a firsthand look at safety tips for boaters.

The number one tip from officers? Wear a life jacket.

“It is very simple - just wear a life jacket. Obviously, it can save your life," said Captain Keith Williams, an EnCon officer. "The operator of the boat has to have a PFD [personal floatation device] for every person on board. That is mandatory.”

The officers stressed that life jackets are especially important this time of year, when the water is still cold.

"When you go down in water this cold it takes you breath away and that is when things go bad quickly," said Williams.

“Dress for the water temperatures, not the air temperatures," said Wendy Flynn, who works for CT DEEP's boating division.

People are also encouraged to file a float plan, letting others know where they are going and when they are expected to return.

This Memorial Day Weekend, more than a dozen EnCon officers will be patrolling Connecticut's waterways. They will also be looking for boaters who might be under the influence, which is illegal and very dangerous.

"There should always be a designated captain of the boat," said Flynn.

In 2022, there were nine boating-related deaths in Connecticut, the highest number recorded in the state, according to Flynn.

“Every year we go through it and unfortunately we usually have several fatalities. We’ve had a couple already this year," said Williams. "The worst thing is for any family members to know that their loved one is not coming home. It is just as bad for us to have to make that notification. It is never easy."

For more information on boating safety, click here.