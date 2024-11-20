Enfield

Enfield High School dismissing early after student had BB gun at school: police

By Bryan Mercer

NBC Connecticut

Enfield High School is dismissing students at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday after a student brought a BB gun to school, according to police.

They said they received a report around 10:30 a.m. about a possible weapon in the building, officers responded and the school went into lockdown. 

Police said a student had what appeared to be a functional handgun that contained BB gun components and a BB gun magazine.

No one was injured and an 18-year-old student was taken into custody.

Police continue to investigate and they said extra counselors will be available to student and staff today and tomorrow.

